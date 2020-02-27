Man taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after forklift falls from lorry

A man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a forklift fell from the back of a lorry and into his car.

Police were called to the accident on the A947 between Fyvie and Turriff at noon today.

It has since been confirmed that a man has been seriously injured after a forklift fell from the back of a moving lorry and on to a car.

It was originally reported as a vehicle falling from a forklift.

A fire crew and ambulance are now on site.

The road remains closed.