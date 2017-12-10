Man taken to hospital after car hits tree on North-east road

A man was taken to hospital following a crash on a North-east road this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Banchory shortly after 6.30am.

The one vehicle incident happened on the A980 near Torphins at the junction with the Findrack Estate.

It is understood the car left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at 6.30am following a one vehicle road traffic collision.

“A male was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.”

Two fire crews were also sent to the scene from Banchory.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We have two appliances on the scene and made the scene safe.”