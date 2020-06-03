Man sustains ‘minor injuries’ after van crashes into tree in Aberdeen

Police were called after a vehicle collided into a tree just off an Aberdeen road.
Emergency services were called after a van hit a tree on South Deeside Road.
Police arrived on the scene just after 3pm this afternoon.
A man suffered minor injuries.
Meanwhile, another car has hit the traffic lights off Skene Road, at around 3.30pm this afternoon.
There were no injuries.
