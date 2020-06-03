Show Links
Man sustains ‘minor injuries’ after van crashes into tree in Aberdeen

by Ana Da Silva
03/06/2020, 4:55 pm Updated: 03/06/2020, 5:15 pm
Police were called after a vehicle collided into a tree just off an Aberdeen road.

Emergency services were called after a van hit a tree on South Deeside Road.

Police arrived on the scene just after 3pm this afternoon.

A man suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, another car has hit the traffic lights off Skene Road, at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

There were no injuries.