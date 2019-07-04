Man suffers facial injuries in attack on Aberdeen street

A man was taken to hospital with facial injuries after an assault on an Aberdeen street.

Police are appealing for information after a 43-year-old was attacked on Burnett Place at around 3am on Sunday.

Officers are looking to find two women who were seen standing on Clifton Road, near the Northern Hotel, shortly before the incident.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

PC Stuart Robertson of the divisional alcohol violence reduction unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area, however there may be people who were in the area at the time of the incident who have information but have not yet spoken to the police.

“Please come forward if you think you can assist by calling 101 quoting reference number 2023 of June 30, or contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”