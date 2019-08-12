Man suffers broken arm in accident at north-east quarry

A man has been injured while working at a quarry in the north-east.

Emergency services were called to Lovie Methlick Quarry this afternoon after the man was hurt in what officers described as an “industrial accident”.

He sustained a suspected broken arm and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to Methlick Quarry after a man was injured in an accident at work.

“We were there to assist the ambulance service.

“The man suffered a suspected broken arm in an industrial accident and was taken to hospital.”

