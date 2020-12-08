Man hit by bus on busy Aberdeen road

Emergency services are currently treating a man who has been struck by a bus in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred on Market Street near to its junction with Guild Street around 4.55pm.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel are in attendance.

The severity of the man’s injuries are not yet known.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to report of a male pedestrian having been struck by a bus on Market Street on the junction of Guild Street.

“The incident was reported to us at 4.45pm.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We were informed at 5.01pm with one appliance from Central sent.

“Our crew was passing by and has had no involvement.

“A stop message was sent back at 5.06pm.”