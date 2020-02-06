Man stole woman’s purse while she was volunteering at Aberdeen charity shop

A thief has been fined after stealing a woman’s purse while she was volunteering at an Aberdeen charity shop.

Steven Lockhart visited Stella’s Voice on King Street on December 14 2018 and took the item while the woman was serving customers.

He was captured on CCTV doing a loop of the store just prior to the theft.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday the 45-year-old pled guilty to the crime.

The court was told the volunteer had placed her bag and purse, which contained £40, in the back of the premises.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Soutar said: “The victim is a volunteer. She placed her handbag at the back of the locus and it contained £40 in cash and her bank card.

“Members of the public were in the shop and at about 4pm the volunteer went to serve customers.

“A short time later she went to the back office and noticed the contents of her bag were missing.

“A review of CCTV showed the accused doing a loop of the shop before going into the back of the shop. Police were able to identify him.”

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said the theft came at a time when Lockhart’s drug use had “spiralled out of control”.

He added his client was now hoping to secure employment as a joiner in Edinburgh.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said the theft had caused “upset and inconvenience”.

Lockhart, of Bedford Road, Aberdeen, was fined £350 and ordered to pay £75 in compensation.

Mark Morgan, European director of Stella’s Voice, welcomed the conviction.

He said: “I think it is good he has been convicted.

“This was from an individual who was trying to help the charity achieve its goals.

“It sends a strong message out to people that this kind of thing is wrong.”