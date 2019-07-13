Man stole wine from two Aberdeen shops

A man who stole wine from two Aberdeen city centre shops has been fined.

Grzegorz Radomski took a quantity of alcohol from Morrisons on King Street, Aberdeen, on May 15 and Sainsbury’s in the Bon Accord Centre on June 13.

The 41-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted stealing the items on two separate occasions.

Fiscal depute Gavin Thomson said two boxes of wine, worth £30, were taken. He added they were both later recovered.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said Radomski, whose address was given in court as West North Street, Aberdeen, was trying to stop drinking.

He said: “He is dependent on alcohol and is now awaiting his benefits.

“Mr Radomski has been adjusting to life without alcohol and he is taking steps to improve his behaviour.”

Sheriff Valerie Johnston fined Radomski £90.