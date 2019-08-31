Man set fire to house in north-east town with baby inside

A man who started a fire outside a house endangering a six-month-old baby is facing jail.

Dylan Mason, 21, tried to set the front door of the Fraserburgh home alight in the early hours of August 12 last year.

Mason and Beverley Bruce, 51, were originally charged with attempting to murder Diane Wiseman and the baby following the blaze at Murison Place.

Following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh Mason was acquitted of the murder bid and convicted of a lesser charge of wilfully attempting to set fire to the front door to the danger of the lives of occupants.

Mason’s defence counsel Stephen Hughes told the court: “This is clearly a serious offence for which there will be a sentence of imprisonment.”

Bruce was cleared of the entire offence after a jury returned a not proven verdict in her case.

Mason was linked to the blaze through DNA evidence.

Following the trial Mason was later returned to the dock along with three co-accused – Reece Gaughan, 23, Lee Murphy, 24, and Michael O Brien, 22 – who had admitted further charges of assault in the Aberdeenshire town in September last year.

The four, who lived at addresses in the Liverpool and Fraserburgh areas, were remanded in custody for the preparation of background reports.

They will be sentenced in October.