A council worker has been seriously hurt after being crushed between two snowploughs at a north-east depot.
It is understood the employee sustained serious leg injuries as a result of the incident, which happened at Aberdeenshire Council’s Craigwell depot in Aboyne.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and a 51-year-old man was taken to hospital.
The area around Aboyne has been hit hard by heavy snow in recent days and the depot is used to house snowploughs and gritters.
