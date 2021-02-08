A council worker has been seriously hurt after being crushed between two snowploughs at a north-east depot.

It is understood the employee sustained serious leg injuries as a result of the incident, which happened at Aberdeenshire Council’s Craigwell depot in Aboyne.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and a 51-year-old man was taken to hospital.

The area around Aboyne has been hit hard by heavy snow in recent days and the depot is used to house snowploughs and gritters.