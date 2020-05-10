Man seriously injured after crash in north-east town

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-car crash in a north-east town.
Emergency services were called to Kinmundy Road in Peterhead at 4.20pm.
Police confirmed the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the road has been closed.
A spokesman for the force said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a two car crash on Kinmundy Road in Peterhead.
“A man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.”
