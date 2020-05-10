Man seriously injured after crash in north-east town

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-car crash in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to Kinmundy Road in Peterhead at 4.20pm.

Police confirmed the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the road has been closed.

A spokesman for the force said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a two car crash on Kinmundy Road in Peterhead.

“A man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.”