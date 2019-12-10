Man seriously injured after being hit by car in north-east town

A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to High Street in Banchory at 11.15am this morning.

Police confirmed ambulance services were called and a male pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called around 11.15am to High Street in Banchory following reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

The road was cleared by 12pm.