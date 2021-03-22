Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Peterhead

A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Peterhead.

Police have closed South Road in both directions between Kirk Street and Meethill Road this morning.

They are investigating the incident, in which a man was struck by a car at about 1.05am.

He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is currently being treated for a serious head injury.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that “inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

South Road has been closed since about 1.30am

Buses are being forced to divert along West Road and Meethill Road until further notice.