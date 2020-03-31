Man seriously hurt in incident at north-east abbatoir

A worker has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after an incident at a north-east slaughterhouse.

Police Scotland and ambulance crews – including an air ambulance – were called to Woodhead Bros’ abbatoir in Turriff this afternoon after the 55-year-old man was hurt.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with injuries described as “serious” – although they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Inspector Steven McDonald, of Banff Police Station, said: “We received a report of a 55-year-old man having suffered a serious injury at an abattoir in Turriff around 2.30pm on Tuesday March 31.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helimed. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“The Health and Safety Executive will be made aware.”