Man seriously hurt after crash on north-east road

A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt in a crash on a north-east road.

The man was riding a grey Leximoto Michigan motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a silver Audi A3 around a mile north of Oldmeldrum on the Tullo Straight section of the A947.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at at 7.25pm yesterday.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours and police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the Road Policing Department said: “Our thoughts are with the injured party and his family.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or may have seen either vehicle shortly before it happened.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.