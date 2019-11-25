Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Aberdeen

A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on Powis Terrace at around 2.25pm.

The road remains closed between George Street and Belmont Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.25pm to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the Powis Terrace area of Aberdeen. One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers are currently at the scene carrying out an investigation and road closures are in place.”