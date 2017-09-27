Man seriously assaulted in Aberdeen sparking police probe

A man suffered a serious facial injury in a street attack in Aberdeen.

The man was in Langstane Place, between Bon Accord Street and Bon Accord Terrace in the city centre at 2.20am on Tuesday when he was assaulted.

The victim, who is in his early 20s, required medical treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland has appealed for help in tracking down the attacker.

Officers said the man they are looking for is in his mid-20s, white, approximately 6ft tall, of an average build with short brown hair and clean shaven.

He was described as wearing a short-sleeve black T-shirt, blue jacket and ripped jeans at the time, and spoke with a local accent.

The man was with two other men, also both in their mid-20s.

One was described as being approximately 6ft tall, of an average build with short brown hair, a black bomber jacket and light trainers.

The other was around 5ft 7in tall, of an average build and was wearing a dark baseball cap and large camouflage jacket. All three had local accents.

PC Thomas Bashforth of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU) said: “If you were in the area at the time and remember seeing a group of men matching the descriptions provided I would urge you to get in touch – you might have information which could help.

“The area would have been relatively busy around the time in question with people leaving clubs, so if you saw anything unusual or concerning before or after this incident I would ask you to let us know.

“Violent behaviour will never be tolerated and is completely inexcusable – this attack had the potential to be much worse.

“Inquiries are ongoing including the extensive review of CCTV in the area however, information from the public could be crucial to us tracing the person responsible.

“Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”