Aberdeen man sentenced over voyeurism offences

A man has been handed supervision and put on the sex offenders register after recording women engaged in sexual activity with him.

Christopher Milne pled guilty to two voyeurism charges, relating to two different women, when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 27-year-old committed the offences at an address in Aberdeen, and elsewhere, between 2017 and 2018.

The charges state he recorded the women doing a private act with the intention of enabling himself or another to look at the images.