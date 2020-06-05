Man seen in Aberdeen river traced safe and well

A man spotted in a river in Aberdeen has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed.
Officers had launched a search earlier this evening after the man was seen in the River Don near Persley Bridge shortly after 4.30pm.
Although not in any apparent distress, he was not seen getting out of the water, sparking concerns for his safety.
Police have now confirmed they have been able to trace the man.
MALE IN WATER – RIVER DON
Police Scotland are pleased to advise that the male seen in the water at River Don has been traced safe and well.
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) June 5, 2020
