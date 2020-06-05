Show Links
News / Local

Man seen in Aberdeen river traced safe and well

by Jamie Hall
05/06/2020, 11:44 pm
Police have confirmed a man seen in the River Don has been found safe.
Police have confirmed a man seen in the River Don has been found safe.

A man spotted in a river in Aberdeen has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed.

Officers had launched a search earlier this evening after the man was seen in the River Don near Persley Bridge shortly after 4.30pm.

Although not in any apparent distress, he was not seen getting out of the water, sparking concerns for his safety.

Police have now confirmed they have been able to trace the man.