Man robbed after being threatened with weapon in Fraserburgh

A 39-year-old has been robbed after being pushed to the ground and threatened with a weapon in Fraserburgh.

The incident happened to the rear of the shops on the town’s Buchan Road at around 7pm on Saturday, July 24.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10ins to 6ft in height, of slim to medium build and with light brown hair.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing jeans and a light T-shirt.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Ross McDonald, of Ellon CID, said: “During the assault the injured man sustained minor injuries.

“Although this attack happened to the rear of the shops, the area is overlooked by a number of homes.

“Officers have been making local inquiries and checking CCTV, however, are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the attack or who has information that will help the investigation but who has not yet come forward to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.