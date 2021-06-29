Man rescued from rocks after vessel runs aground off north-east coast

A man has been rescued from rocks near Fraserburgh after his vessel ran aground.

Emergency crews were scrambled at about 3.30pm after the small craft got into difficulties near Rosehearty Harbour.

Photographs from the scene show the boat almost completely submerged a short distance from the coast.

Coastguard crews from Fraserburgh and Macduff were mobilised in the rescue effort as well as RNLI Fraserburgh.

Lifeboat retrieves man from rocks

The one man aboard the stricken vessel was able to scramble onto the rocks his vessel hit.

The lifeboat team managed to reach him and get him to safety.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a vessel that had run aground in the Rosehearty Harbour area.

“We had the Fraserburgh lifeboat and Coastguard teams from Fraserburgh and Macduff attending.

“The person has been recovered by the lifeboat and is safe and well.”