Man rescued from overturned lorry on north-east road

by Callum Main
26/02/2019, 2:31 pm Updated: 26/02/2019, 2:45 pm
A man has been rescued from an overturned lorry.

The lorry driver was rescued from the vehicle on the A950, two miles outside New Pitsligo, after firefighters removed the front windscreen with a saw, using a spinal board to safely remove him.

The man was cared for by the ambulance service at the scene, and his condition is currently unknown.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 1.19pm by Police Scotland.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were called to an overturned lorry by the police near New Pitsligo.

“One man was removed from the vehicle by using a saw to remove the front windscreen.

The A950, between New Pitsligo and its junction with the A981, has been closed this afternoon.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department are advising motorists a diversion is in place via Strichen.

