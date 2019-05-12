Man rescued from North Sea after ‘jumping into water’

A man has been rescued from the North Sea after he “jumped into the water,” emergency services said.

Police Scotland said the man was in the Peterhead Harbour area at around 7.50am today when he jumped in.

He managed to call 999 from his mobile phone and police alerted the Coastguard.

The Peterhead Lifeboat was launched and pulled the man from the water.

He was taken to hospital to be checked out by a doctor, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a call at around 7.50am today from the Peterhead Harbour area after a man jumped into the water. There was some concern for him.

“It looks as though the man himself called us.

“The standard procedure is to work with Coastguard.

“He has been taken to hospital to be checked over by a doctor.”

A Peterhead RNLI spokesman said: “The Peterhead Lifeboat was launched at 8.06am and retrived one man from the water.

“He was taken to hospital.”