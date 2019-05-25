Man rescued from Aberdeen Harbour

A man was rescued from Aberdeen Harbour in the early hours of this morning.

Aberdeen Coastguard were called to the incident at around 3am today.

A spokeswoman said the team were paged to reports of a person in the water.

She added: “Upon commencing search with the Aberdeen Lifeboat the casualty was located and transferred to ambulance service and North East Police Division.”

Police Scotland also attended the scene after receiving a call shortly before 4am.

A spokesman for the force said the man was recovered safe and well but taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over.