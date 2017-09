Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man who has been missing from his North-east home for two weeks has been found.

Police were looking for Stephen Barron, 66, after he went missing from his home in Mintlaw on September 8.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Stephen Barron who was reported missing from his home in Mintlaw is no longer missing.”

Officers thanked members of the public for helping to look for Mr Barron.