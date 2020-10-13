Man reported missing from north-east found ‘safe and well’

Police have confirmed a man reported missing from the north-east has been traced.
Jake Finlay, known as Jake Kirk, was found “safe and well” after he went missing from the Garioch area on Sunday.
Officers have extended their taken to the community who helped with the appeal.
Missing Person Found– Jake Finlay, known as Jake KirkJake has been traced safe and well after having been reported…
Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe