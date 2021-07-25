News / Local Man reported missing from Balmedie found safe and well By Lauren Robertson 25/07/2021, 12:29 pm Updated: 25/07/2021, 12:42 pm 79-year-old Stephen James. Police have confirmed that a man who was reported missing from Aberdeenshire has been found. Stephen James was reported missing from Balmedie on Saturday, July 24. He was thought to have been going on a walk but then was not seen after. The 79-year-old resides in Newtonhill. Police have now announced that Mr James has been found safe and well. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe