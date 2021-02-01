Man reported after drugs found during raids in Peterhead and New Pitsligo

A man has been reported to the procurator fiscal after a number of drugs were found following raids in Peterhead and New Pitsligo.

Cannabis, cocaine and diamorphine were recovered in the searches which took place earlier this week.

A 61-year-old man has been reported in relation to the finds.

Officers in Buchan were supported by the dog unit in these raids, which took place under Operation Aspen, which focuses on tackling controlled drugs and anti-social behaviour.

Addresses in Peterhead and New Pitsligo were targeted.

PC Andrew Yule of Buchan Community Policing Team said: ”We would like to thank the community for continuing to support us by providing vital intelligence.

“Even in these challenging times, Police Scotland are committed to tacking the sale and supply of controlled drugs and the misery it causes in our communities.”