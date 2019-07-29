Man removed from north-east railway track by paramedics

A man had to be removed from a north-east railway track by paramedics.

ScotRail reported that emergency services were dealing with an issue between Aberdeen and Montrose.

Trains to and from Aberdeen were delayed afternoon due to the incident.

NEW: We have report that the emergency services are dealing with an incident near the railway between #Aberdeen and Montrose. Due to this disruption is expected. pic.twitter.com/wYLbDDkpyQ — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 29, 2019

The rail operator advised services to Edinburgh, Glasgow Queen Street and Montrose were affected, with delays expected until 3pm.

All lines are now open.

UPDATE: Following the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway earlier today between Aberdeen and Montrose all lines are now open. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 29, 2019

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Shortly before 12.45pm today, officers were called to the railway close to Newtonhill following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics and police attended and a man is being safely removed from the tracks, it appears he thankfully uninjured.

“Inquiries continue to understand why the man ended on the tracks.”