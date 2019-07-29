Monday, July 29th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Man removed from north-east railway track by paramedics

by Callum Main and Emma Morrice
29/07/2019, 1:27 pm Updated: 29/07/2019, 5:27 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A man had to be removed from a north-east railway track by paramedics.

ScotRail reported that emergency services were dealing with an issue between Aberdeen and Montrose.

Trains to and from Aberdeen were delayed afternoon due to the incident.

The rail operator advised services to Edinburgh, Glasgow Queen Street and Montrose were affected, with delays expected until 3pm.

All lines are now open.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Shortly before 12.45pm today, officers were called to the railway close to Newtonhill following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics and police attended and a man is being safely removed from the tracks, it appears he thankfully uninjured.

“Inquiries continue to understand why the man ended on the tracks.”

Breaking