Man raped victim who said no to particular sex act at Aberdeenshire house

A man was jailed for three years on Friday after raping a woman following consensual sexual activity with her.
Dean Still, 30, assaulted the victim who said no to a particular sex act at a house in Stonehaven, in Aberdeenshire.
Still, formerly of Cowie Park, Stonehaven, had denied raping the woman on June 23 in 2018 during an earlier trial but was convicted of the offence by the jury.
