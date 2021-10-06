Man put £100 bounty on ex-girlfriend’s head after she cleaned out his bank account

A man posted a video on Snapchat offering a £100 reward for anyone who would beat up his ex-girlfriend.

Logan Wilson, 21, said he wanted someone to “batter” the woman, claiming she had recently cleared out his bank account.

He told his social media audience that the ex stole just under £400 and he wanted to give her a fright.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the Banff couple had only been in a relationship for a month when the threats were issued.

Wilson pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and of publishing a social media video where he offered payment if someone assaulted the woman.

He was also on bail at the time.

Accused offered £100 bounty on Snapchat

Fiscal depute David Ballock said Wilson’s ex-partner learned of the bounty on January 20 this year, after her sister got in touch to say the video was circulating on Snapchat.

He said: “The video was a black screen that stated the accused would give £100 to anyone who would ‘batter the f**k’ out of the complainer.

“He also put up the complainer’s address and said he wanted the money back tonight or the complainer would ‘get a fright.’”

Wilson was soon after cautioned and arrested by police.

Theft allegation ‘difficult to verify’

Defence agent Christopher Maitland told the court that the truth behind Wilson’s allegation about the stolen money was difficult to verify.

But added: “Certainly, at the time, he had been convinced that she had taken the money from his bank account, essentially wiping him out.

“And unfortunately this was just one of these thoughtless rants that he was making on social media.

“Initially, the messages weren’t directed at her, as such, but she soon became aware of them and it’s understandable how that happened.

“It’s very much regrettable that he did this.”

Mr Maitland described the pair as having had a “very short relationship” and that there has been no contact since this incident.

Sheriff tells accused his behaviour was ‘unacceptable’

Due to his previous convictions, Sheriff Kevin Duffy described Wilson as a “young man who was already building up a bit of a record of offending”.

He added: “Some of that is related to domestic situations with partners – and ex-partners in this case.

“This all happened in the aftermath of a very short relationship and it’s really not acceptable to behave in this way.

“You seem to have realised that now by pleading guilty as you did.”

Sheriff Duffy fined Wilson, formerly of Banff but now of Tarland, £420 and put a non-harassment order in place for 12 months to ensure the woman’s safety.

