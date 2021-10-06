Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man put £100 bounty on ex-girlfriend’s head after she cleaned out his bank account

By David McPhee
06/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 06/10/2021, 5:19 pm
A man posted a video on Snapchat offering a £100 reward for anyone who would beat up his ex-girlfriend.

Logan Wilson, 21, said he wanted someone to  “batter” the woman, claiming she had recently cleared out his bank account.

He told his social media audience that the ex stole just under £400 and he wanted to give her a fright.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the Banff couple had only been in a relationship for a month when the threats were issued.

Wilson pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and of publishing a social media video where he offered payment if someone assaulted the woman.

He was also on bail at the time.

Accused offered £100 bounty on Snapchat

Fiscal depute David Ballock said Wilson’s ex-partner learned of the bounty on January 20 this year, after her sister got in touch to say the video was circulating on Snapchat.

He said: “The video was a black screen that stated the accused would give £100 to anyone who would ‘batter the f**k’ out of the complainer.

“He also put up the complainer’s address and said he wanted the money back tonight or the complainer would ‘get a fright.’”

Wilson was soon after cautioned and arrested by police.

Theft allegation ‘difficult to verify’

Defence agent Christopher Maitland told the court that the truth behind Wilson’s allegation about the stolen money was difficult to verify.

But added:  “Certainly, at the time, he had been convinced that she had taken the money from his bank account, essentially wiping him out.

“And unfortunately this was just one of these thoughtless rants that he was making on social media.

“Initially, the messages weren’t directed at her, as such, but she soon became aware of them and it’s understandable how that happened.

“It’s very much regrettable that he did this.”

Mr Maitland described the pair as having had a “very short relationship” and that there has been no contact since this incident.

Sheriff tells accused his behaviour was ‘unacceptable’

Due to his previous convictions, Sheriff Kevin Duffy described Wilson as a “young man who was already building up a bit of a record of offending”.

He added: “Some of that is related to domestic situations with partners – and ex-partners in this case.

“This all happened in the aftermath of a very short relationship and it’s really not acceptable to behave in this way.

“You seem to have realised that now by pleading guilty as you did.”

Sheriff Duffy fined Wilson, formerly of Banff but now of Tarland, £420 and put a non-harassment order in place for 12 months to ensure the woman’s safety.

