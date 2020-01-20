Man proposes to girlfriend in Aberdeen escape room

It may not be the usual setting for romance, but one man left his partner speechless after he asked her to marry him – in an Aberdeen escape room.

Callum Spence and Rachel Monks, from Cuminestown, are avid fans of escape games and, looking for an unusual way to spend New Year’s Eve, the couple decided to book the Aberdeen Altens Hotel’s escape room experience called Escape808, where visitors need to get out of reality TV in time.

Rachel, 28, said: “We have done escape games all over Scotland. They are one of our biggest hobbies so we wanted to do one on New Year’s Eve too.”

After working their way through multiple rooms solving clues and taking part in interactive challenges, Rachel said she was “completely shocked and delighted” when they reached the last room and she saw six TV screens spelling “Rachel, will you marry me?”.

“It took me a minute to realise what it said on the screens because Callum’s head was in the way,” Rachel laughed.

She added: “He then went on one knee and my jaw hit the ground.

“Callum started to speak but if I am honest, I don’t remember what he said, as I just fell to the floor with him and hugged him.

“After the hug, he pulled me away and said ‘So, is that a yes?’.

“I was sobbing and obviously said yes.

“I can’t thank everyone at Escape808 enough for creating this for us and for making it such a special night for us.

“They even gave me a ‘commercial break’ in the theme of the room so that I could compose myself and enjoy the moment before finishing the escape game.”

Managing director of Escape808 David Willmott said he was excited to help Callum organise the proposal.

David said: “Callum emailed us to ask whether we would be able to do something special for them.

“We previously hosted parties and created birthday messages for people but this was the first time a couple got engaged in our escape room.”

Callum, 28, said: “The escape room was also located in the first hotel we ever stayed in together so it just seemed like the perfect place to pop the question.”

Housekeeping manager Rachel and her now-fiance Callum, who works as a warehouse labourer, have been dating for two years after meeting on a dating app.

And while they spoke about getting married in the past, Rachel didn’t think he would get on one knee on Hogmanay.

She said: “We always spoke about getting married when the time was right, and it turns out the time is now!

“We have already started planning our wedding.

“I never expected him to propose this way because he has never been the one for surprises.

“I just loved everything about the proposal.”