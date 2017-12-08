Man ordered to pay brother £600 after punching him at party​

A man has been ordered to pay his brother £600 after he punched him during his own engagement party.

Scott Nugent, 26, swung for his brother, leaving him leaving him permanently disfigured, following a row at Fraserburgh Golf Club, at which they were marking his brother’s engagement.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence was at around 11pm on March 25.

She said the brothers were standing near the bar when a “verbal argument ensued between the pair” and Nugent punched him once to the head.

The brother suffered cuts to both eyebrows, which required four stitches.

Sam Milligan, Nugent’s solicitor, said: “Until this there was no trouble between the brothers other than the usual sibling rivalry.

“There had been an exchange of views on certain family matters.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan fined Nugent, whose address was given in court papers as Mid Street, Fraserburgh, £300 and ordered him to pay his brother £600 in compensation.