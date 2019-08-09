Man on four attempted murder charges after incident in north-east town

A man has appeared in court facing four charges of attempted murder after an incident in a north-east town.

Daniel Hewison, 21, appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court facing a string of charges over an incident in Fraserburgh.

It comes after a 38-year-old man was injured in an incident at about 12.40pm on Wednesday afternoon at Chapelhill Road, Fraserburgh.

He suffered serious injuries in the incident and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Hewison faces a charge of attempted murder over the incident, as well as three further attempted murder charges, understood to relate to others in the vicinity.

The 21-year-old was also facing two charges of possession of an offensive weapon as well as assault and assault with intent to rob.

Hewison, whose general address was given as New Pitsligo, Aberdeenshire, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said the case was continued for further examination.

Hewison was expected to appear again within the next eight days and was remanded in custody in the meantime.