Man on attempted murder charge after 45-year-old stabbed in neck

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a male was stabbed in the neck in Aberdeen.

Emergency services raced to Gairsay Road in the early hours of Friday morning after a 45-year-old man sustained serious injuries during a “disturbance” in the area.

The man, understood to have sustained a stab wound to his neck, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance but has since been discharged.

And now Andrew Wallace has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 46-year-old faced three charges, including assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

He also faced charges of possession of an article with a blade or point, and of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Wallace, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Wallace was committed for further examination and that he was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.20am on Friday, April 23 2021, police were called after a 45-year-old man was seriously injured during a disturbance in Gairsay Rd, Aberdeen.

“He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was treated and has since been discharged.

“A 46-year man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, April 26, 2021. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal”