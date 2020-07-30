Man missing from Aberdeen hospital traced safe and well

A vulnerable man who went missing from an Aberdeen hospital has been traced safe and well.
Bryce Bell, 50, had been missing since 11.50am yesterday, when he was last seen by staff at Royal Cornhill Hospital.
However, Police Scotland have now confirmed he has been found.
MISSING PERSON BRYCE BELL – TRACED
Police Scotland can confirm that Bryce Bell has been traced safe and well.
The public are thanked for their assistance in this matter.
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) July 30, 2020
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe