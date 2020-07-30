Show Links
News / Local

Man missing from Aberdeen hospital traced safe and well

by Ana Da Silva
30/07/2020, 7:47 pm Updated: 30/07/2020, 10:24 pm
A vulnerable man who went missing from an Aberdeen hospital has been traced safe and well.

Bryce Bell, 50, had been missing since 11.50am yesterday, when he was last seen by staff at Royal Cornhill Hospital.

However, Police Scotland have now confirmed he has been found.