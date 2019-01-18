Man-made toxins harm sheep, say Aberdeen researchers

Researchers from an Aberdeen university have found man-made toxins may harm sheep.

Academics from Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh universities, along with the James Hutton Institute and the Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique in France, found that large numbers of chemicals, such as plasticisers and pharmaceuticals, ingested by sheep can harm their livers.

Livers of animals exposed to the chemicals showed abnormalities.

The researchers said if the results were translated to humans, it could suggest the same results.

Professor Paul Fowler of Aberdeen University said: “Liver-related diseases are highly prevalent in the population, with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease affecting over 20% of people.

“Liver cancer is among the most common causes of cancer death. Unfortunately, the incidences of liver-related diseases are rising and we need to understand if these kinds of chemicals are contributing to liver disease.”