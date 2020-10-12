Man left with serious injuries after gang attack in Aberdeen

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a gang of three or four men in Aberdeen.

The 36-year-old suffered a serious leg injury and had more than £100 stolen during the incident in Tillydrone.

The incident happened at around 1am on Friday near the junction between Gordon’s Mill Road and Papermill Gardens.

Police say a dark vehicle approached the man before a group of men jumped out and attacked the victim.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Detective Constable Kayleigh McLean urged anyone with information to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, adding: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything, both before and after this attack.”