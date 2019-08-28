Man left fighting for his life after woman attacked him on Aberdeen street

A man was left fighting for his life in hospital after a woman attacked him on an Aberdeen street.

The man was enjoying a night out in Aberdeen last December when Gemma Low, 27, pushed him with force, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs and smash his head on cobbles.

The victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with massive head injuries and had to undergo several hours of surgery to save his life.

Surgeons had to remove part of his skull and drain fluid from his brain to stop swelling.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday how the then 58-year-old had a bleed on the brain that was so bad “had it not been treated it would have resulted in his death,” said depute fiscal Lucy Simpson.

She added: “The complainer also had low sodium levels in his blood and, while medical staff were treating him at ARI, there was a possibility that if those levels would get too low, it could be life-threatening.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller was told how the man had been standing outside Cafe Drummond on Belmont Street on December 12 and became engaged in conversation with Low and two other men.

The conversation continued as they were at the top of steps at Patagonian Court.

Miss Simpson said: “CCTV shows the accused stood behind the complainer and push him.

“He falls forward and then disappears out of the shot.

“He fell to the bottom of the stairwell and suffered significant injuries.”

Defence agent Graeme Murray told the court Low and the victim did not know each other before the attack and they began talking because “he made a proposition of some sort to her”.

Low told the court: “He said I was a prostitute.”

Mr Murray added: “My client has some personal problems which, while not excusing this assault, may help in providing background.”

The court heard the attack left the victim with a 25cm scar on his head where the surgery took place on his skull.

He also suffered a broken wrist in two places and a fractured hip. He had to undergo further surgery to replace his hip and was only allowed to leave hospital on January 17.

Today he suffers from mobility issues, head and neck pain, problems with his speech and often falls asleep on public transport.

He has problems with his memory and cannot remember what happened leading up to the assault, the court heard.

Low, whose address was given in court as Bloomfield Road, Aberdeen, admitted assaulting the man by pushing him on the body and down a flight of steps to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

The case was adjourned for reports and will call again in October.