Man ‘laughed sadistically’ as he set fire to scare ex-girlfriend

A man who lit a fire outside his ex-girlfriend’s home to scare her has been handed an opportunity to prove he is a better person now.

Jordan Stewart waged a six-month campaign of terror against the woman, including torching bin bags outside her home and taking a crowbar to a cupboard inside her property.

The 24-year old also picked up a Stanley knife and repeatedly struck a door with it as he uttered derogatory remarks to her while in her home in mid-2020.