Man ‘laughed sadistically’ as he set fire to scare ex-girlfriend

A man who lit a fire outside his ex-girlfriend’s home to scare her has been handed an opportunity to prove he is a better person now.
Jordan Stewart waged a six-month campaign of terror against the woman, including torching bin bags outside her home and taking a crowbar to a cupboard inside her property.
The 24-year old also picked up a Stanley knife and repeatedly struck a door with it as he uttered derogatory remarks to her while in her home in mid-2020.
Keep reading with a free trial
Start your 30 day free trial today to read this premium article, and also gain unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, online puzzles and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe