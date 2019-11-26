Man knocked down by car in Aberdeen in serious condition in hospital

A man is being treated in hospital after being seriously injured when he was knocked down by a car in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on Powis Terrace in the Berryden area of the city at around 2.25pm yesterday.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance having suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The road was closed for several hours between its junctions with George Street and Belmont Road while officers carried out investigations into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2.25pm to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the Powis Terrace area of Aberdeen.

“One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers at the scene carried out an investigation and road closures were in place.”

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while the road closure was in place, resulting in heavy traffic on other routes in and out of the city centre.

The incident caused delays and disruption on a number of routes including Westburn Road and Great Northern Road.