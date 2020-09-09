Man killed in livestock accident in north-east field

A man has been killed in a livestock accident in an Aberdeenshire field.

Emergency services were called to a field in Memsie, near Fraserburgh, at 10.30 am on Wednesday August 19 following reports that a man had been seriously injured.

A 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It is thought that he was hit by a bull.

The police and the Health and Safety Executive have launched a joint investigation into the deadly accident.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming, of Ellon CID, said: “Police and emergency services were called to a farm near Fraserburgh at around 10.30am on Wednesday 19 August following a report of a man being seriously injured by an accident involving livestock.

“A 61-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing in consultation with the Health & Safety Executive.”

A HSE spokeswoman added: “We are working alongside Police Scotland to investigate this incident.”