Man killed in A92 crash named by police

The man killed in Saturday’s A92 crash has been named by police.

George Moran from Arbroath died when his Kia Picanto collided with a lorry’s load on the A92 on Saturday afternoon.

The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at Kinnaber, on the St Cyrus to Montrose road which took place at about 12.20pm.

The female passenger was conveyed to Ninewells Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Road Policing Sergeant William Strachan said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Moran at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the incident continues and I would urge anybody who was driving on the road and may have dash-cam footage or witnessed the incident to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1712 of August 22.