Man killed by bull at Aberdeenshire farm

A farm worker has been killed by a bull.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which happened at a farm in Memsie, near Fraserburgh, last month.

Emergency services were called to Overton Farm at about 10.30am on August 19 but could not save the injured man.

He had been hit by a bull. It is believed the 61-year-old had worked at the farm for many years.

The Health and Safety Executive and police are now investigating the tragedy.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming said: “Police and emergency services were called to a farm near Fraserburgh at around 10.30am on Wednesday, August 19 following a report of a man being seriously injured by an accident involving livestock.

“A 61-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing in consultation with the Health & Safety Executive.”

A HSE spokeswoman added: “We are working alongside Police Scotland to investigate this incident.”