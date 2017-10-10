Man jailed over attack that left victim requiring metal plates to fix broken jaw

A man has been locked up for 16 months after admitting assaulting another man in an attack that left him with a double jaw fracture.

Jack Hart, 25, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted carrying out the assault while acting with others on July 22 this year at an address in the city centre.

Hart, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, admitted repeatedly punching and kicking the man in the head and body. The man’s clothing was also removed during the incident.

The court heard Hart was at the flat and, just prior to the victim arriving, told two females that “something is about to go down”.

After the assault the man managed to escape the flat, and a friend who had been waiting for him saw him run from the building naked and “visibly injured”. The man, who suffered a double jaw fracture and a broken wrist, needed metal plates inserted into his jaw.

Defence for Hart, Christopher Maitland, said his client accepted responsibility for his actions.