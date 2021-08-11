Man jailed for having sex with Shetland pony at north-east farm in sentence appeal bid

A man locked up for having sex with a Shetland pony at a north-east farm has launched an appeal against his sentence.
Jordan Turnbull, 28, was jailed for seven months and placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years for his part in the depraved chain of events.
Both he and Joshua Lee-Paterson, 20, each admitted bestiality with separate horses at Cothal Farm in Fintray.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe