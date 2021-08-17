Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Man jailed for having sex with Shetland pony abandons sentence appeal

By Karen Roberts
17/08/2021, 11:54 am
Jordan Turnbull.
A man jailed for having sex with a Shetland pony at a north-east farm has abandoned his sentence appeal bid.

Jordan Turnbull, 28, was jailed for seven months and placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years for his part in the depraved chain of events.

His sentence appeal was due to call at a hearing of the Court of Criminal Appeal today in front of two judges.

However, it didn’t call as the appeal has been abandoned.

Both Turnbull and Joshua Lee-Paterson, 20, each admitted bestiality with separate horses at Cothal Farm in Fintray.

Turnbull’s offence was committed between October and December 2018, while Lee-Paterson’s took place between October and November the same year.

Turnbull claimed he was pressured into offence

Although Turnbull, from Galashiels, was jailed, Lee-Paterson was given 18 months supervision and 225 hours as well as being placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 18 months.

A third male, Mark Findlater, was jailed for 13 months and two weeks, after he admitted sending images of the sickening acts to a number of addresses in Dyce and elsewhere, and even to The Press and Journal.

All three men were known to each other, with Turnbull and Findlater having been in a relationship for about a year up until December 2018.

At the time, the Shetland ponies – named Jack and Ruby – were owned by Findlater.

During his sentencing hearing lawyer Mathew Patrick, appearing for Turnbull, said his client had been pressured into committing the offence.

 

 