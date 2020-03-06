Man jailed for 11 months after causing deaths of three people in A90 crash

A man who caused the deaths of three people by driving carelessly on the A90 has been jailed for 11 months.

Marin Rachev pulled out on to the Aberdeen to Dundee road from the Drumlithie junction without giving way.

The 35-year-old drove his red Renault Scenic straight into the path of a double-decker bus and his three passengers died in the subsequent crash on March 12 last year.

Two were thrown from the vehicle and on to the road, where they were then hit by another vehicle. None were wearing seatbelts.

Zaharina Hristova, her husband Silyan Stefanov and Dimitar Georgiev all died in the crash.

Only Ivanka Dobreva, Rachev’s sister-in-law, survived, but was left with serious injuries.

Rachev was accused of driving dangerously, but following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen last month he was found guilty of the amended charge of careless driving.

The verdict was delivered by a jury of 10 women and five men following seven days of evidence and three hours of deliberations.

Rachev, of Aberdeen, was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

The Bulgarian national was at the High Court in Livingston yesterday for sentencing.

Judge Lord Kinclaven jailed Rachev for 11 months backdated to February 3 when he was remanded in custody and he was banned from driving for three years.

The trial at the High Court in Aberdeen heard Rachev drove “straight out” in front of the bus.

Courier driver Stuart Kerr told the jury he saw the red Scenic as it approached the dual carriageway.

He said: “It went straight out in front of the bus in a matter of seconds, or less.”

When Rachev took to the witness box last month, he told the court he still “dreams” of the three friends he killed.

He said: “I do not wish this experience on anyone.”