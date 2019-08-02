Man jailed after trying to break into house with screwdriver

A man has been jailed after being caught red-handed trying to break into a house with a screwdriver.

Frederick McDonald, 38, admitted attempting to break into a house on Abbotswell Road in Peterhead by forcing open a door with the intent to steal on February 24.

Depute fiscal Katy Begg told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the occupants of the property heard a “loud bang” and “saw the accused with a black metal screwdriver in his hand jamming it in the door”.

When confronted, he said he was there to see someone called “Chaz” who owed him money. Nobody of that name lived there.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had been abusing drugs including diazepam at the time and had “little recollection”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller sentenced McDonald, of Churchill Drive, Peterhead, to 12 months in prison.