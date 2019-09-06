Man jailed after raping and sexually assaulting vulnerable north-east women

A man who raped and sexually assaulted vulnerable women in the north-east has been jailed for seven years.

Daniel Knight first struck in June 2015 when he attacked a teenager at a house in rural Aberdeenshire.

Knight, 25, subjected the woman in her late teens to a rape ordeal after struggling with her and pulling down her lower clothes, despite her saying ‘no’.

Knight, a prisoner in Inverness jail, then raped another woman in her 20s also at an address in rural Aberdeenshire on August 28 in 2017.

The woman told the court that she kept saying ‘no’ and was pushing his hands away, and ended up with bruising on her limbs.

Knight carried out his final attack on a woman in her 30s at an address in Moray, on Christmas Day last year, when he assaulted her with intent to rape.

The victim’s DNA was found under his fingernails.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard despite being found guilty after trial of the offences, Knight maintained his innocence.

Judge Norman McFadyen told him at the sentencing hearing: “You have been found guilty of three serious sexual offences.”

The judge said: “Each woman was vulnerable in their own way. In each case you took advantage of their vulnerability for your own gratification.”

He said he was concerned to ensure the public was adequately protected from serious harm on Knight’s eventual release.

The judge ordered he should be kept under supervision for a further three year period.

Knight was placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period.

Defence counsel David Moggach said Knight still adhered to the position he took at trial when he denied the offences, but was prepared to take part in offence-related work in jail.

Advocate depute Kath Harper told jurors they had heard evidence showing that Knight was “a controlling bully”.

During his earlier trial Knight had denied a string of sex charges. He was found guilty of the two rapes and the assault with intent to rape, but acquitted of a further rape and a sexual assault.